Dearborn police arrest suspects after shooting that left two wounded

Police in Dearborn have arrested two suspects after a shooting early Saturday that left two people wounded.

According to police, shots were fired at an establishment in the 14000 block of Michigan Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived they found two victims with gunshot wounds. A 34-year-old was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition. A 50-year-old was treated at a local hospital and has since been released, Dearborn police said Saturday.

Two people suspected of the shooting fled the scene but were later arrested, police said.

Police said patrol officers, investigators and plain-clothed officers worked "diligently" to scour evidence in the shooting and locate the suspects, both Dearborn residents. The suspects were taken into custody without incident at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday, said police.

"The investigation is ongoing but we have been able to conclude that the shooting was not a random act of violence," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad in a press statement Saturday.

The suspects’ identities are being withheld pending formal charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 313-943-2241.