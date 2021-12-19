WAYNE COUNTY

Metro Detroit schools deal with rash of threats following Oxford High shooting

Oralandar Brand-Williams
The Detroit News

Metro Detroit schools continue to face threats daily as Tuesday marks three weeks since the Oxford High School shooting.

In the days since the Nov. 30 shooting claimed the lives of four students and wounded seven others, including a teacher, 73 people have been charged in connection with threats against schools in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, and more than a dozen cases are pending in Macomb County.

