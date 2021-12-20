2 face charges in vehicle thefts at Detroit Metro Airport

Two people were arrested in the theft of vehicles from Detroit Metro Airport, and a crash alerted authorities to the stolen cars, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called to eastbound Interstate 94 near Interstate 75 at about 4 p.m. on a report of a "car on fire after driving recklessly," MSP said in a statement on Twitter.

They found a flaming Dodge SUV and a semitractor-trailer blocking the left and center lane, according to the post.

An off duty officer and an off duty EMT stopped and pulled the driver/passenger from the SUV, MSP said. Both were transported to the hospital.

The passenger suffered a compound fracture to his leg and burns; the driver had head lacerations. The truck driver was not hurt.

Troopers contacted the owner of the SUV and learned it had been stolen from Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus. Airport police reported four other vehicles had been stolen there and they believed the SUV theft was related.

Emergency personnel told authorities that while transporting the driver to the hospital, several other car keys fell out of his pocket, state police said.

He and his passenger are expected to be turned over to airport police, which will be taking over the investigation.

A representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case Monday night.