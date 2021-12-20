Dearborn mayor-elect announces new police chief

Dearborn Mayor-elect Abdullah Hammoud announced Monday the appointment of a new police chief who will take over the position in the new year.

Issa Shahin, the commanding officer of the department's investigative division, will begin his role as Dearborn police chief on Jan. 1, the same day Hammoud assumes office, according to Jim Martinez, a spokesman for the mayor-elect.

“Commander Shahin is the senior most executive commander with a strong track record and good rapport within the department,” said Hammoud in the announcement Monday in a press release. “He’s committed to building a trusting relationship with residents and delivering equitable policing in a way to best meet today’s demands in community policing.

"I am confident he will deliver the transparency and accountability residents expect while positioning our police officers for success.”

Appointments made by departing Mayor John B. O’Reilly Jr. expire in January, said Martinez.

Shahin is a 23-year veteran of the Dearborn Police Department and an Eastern Michigan University graduate. He said police had work to do to strengthen their relationship with residents.

“I look forward to working with the new mayor to address the concerns of residents in a meaningful way and tackle key issues such as reckless driving and mental health for residents and first-responders,” he said.

Shahin will succeed Ronald Haddad, who was appointed by O’Reilly and has served as chief since December 2008.

“Chief Haddad has served the city of Dearborn honorably for more than a decade, working hard to increase public safety and keep our neighborhoods and residents safe,” said Hammoud. “The city is thankful for his commitment to the job and his years of public service.”

Haddad could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

Hammoud called during his campaign for different approaches to policing, examples such as the city following a mental health response modeled after one in Eugene, Oregon, while also supporting civilian input. He also talked about examining potential disproportionate scrutiny of minorities by law enforcement and has advocated for balancing officers' needs while investing in community services.

Staff Writer Mark Hicks contributed