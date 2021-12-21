2 charged in Dec. 15 armed robbery of Dearborn business

Dearborn — Two men accused of robbing a cellphone store last week have been charged, officials said Tuesday.

Thaddeus Bell and Brandon Bragg were arraigned Monday on 16 felonies in connection with the robbery, including armed robbery, assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder and felonious assault, Dearborn police said.

Both were charged in 19th District Court. A judge ordered Bell held without bond and set Bragg's bond at $300,000. They are scheduled to appear in court Dec. 29 for a probable cause conference.

If convicted, they face up to life in prison for the armed robbery charge.

Police said the two are suspects in the Dec. 15 robbery of a business in the 7500 Block of Wyoming Avenue near West Warren. One of the men fired two shots at people during the robbery.

Witnesses told investigators the man wore a surgical mask and was dressed entirely in black. He entered the store and fired a round at one person. He then took several items before leaving, according to police. As he left, he fired a second round at another person.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez