2 charged in double-shooting at Dearborn bar

Dearborn — Two men have been charged in connection with a double-shooting at a strip club over the weekend, officials said.

Khalil Elgarmi and Izeddine Elgarmi were arraigned Tuesday in 19th District Court in Dearborn on several charges, including assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder, felonious assault and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A judge set bond for each man at $15 million and scheduled a probable cause conference in their case for Dec. 29.

If convicted, they face up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge.

Police accuse the two in a shooting at BT’s Gentlemen’s Club in the 14000 block of Michigan Avenue near Schaefer. The shooting happened at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found two men had been shot, a 34-year-old and a 50-year-old. The 34-year-old had been listed in critical condition at a hospital. The other man was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

The shooters had fled, and the suspects were later arrested, investigators said.

