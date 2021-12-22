Metro Detroit woman to stand trial for fraud in 2020 election

Wayne — A Metro Detroit woman will stand trial for election fraud related to the state's 2020 general election, officials said Wednesday.

Nancy Juanita Williams, 55, was ordered Tuesday by a judge in the 29th District Court in Wayne to stand trial in Wayne County Circuit Court.

In October, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office announced Williams was one of three woman it accused of election fraud in connection to absentee ballot applications.

It charged her with crimes in multiple Wayne County district courts in Southgate, Redford and Westland as well as a court in Oakland County.

In total, she has been charged by the Michigan Attorney General's Office with several crimes, including 14 counts of forging a signature on an absentee ballot application, a five-year felony, and 14 counts of election law forgery, also a five-year felony. She has also been charged with 14 counts of making a false statement on an absentee ballot application, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Investigators said Williams obtained and controlled absentee ballots for 26 legally incapacitated people under her care by illegally submitting absentee ballot applications to nine city and township clerks and had them mailed directly to her.

She also allegedly submitted separate voter registration applications for each person — all without their knowledge or consent.

Officials said the state's Bureau of Elections became concerned about the issue in October 2020 when election administrators reported absentee ballot applications signed with an "X" with the request that the ballots be sent to an address for "Guardian and Associates in Oak Park."

The Bureau of Elections referred the review to Michigan State Police, which recommended charges to the in May 2021.

