Born with nothing, ‘Kid Santa’ gives his all for Michigan families in need

Dearborn — Sometimes Santa Claus doesn't come with a white beard and red suit but as a 20-year-old emergency medical technician and firefighter from Dearborn Heights.

That's Kenneth Isaacson, aka "Kid Santa." He was born in Russia, abandoned as a baby, adopted by a Michigan family and ended up in the foster-care system as a teenager where he found himself having to fight other children over basic necessities like food.