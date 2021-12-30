Wayne County officials joke on Facebook about fake remote that controls women

Two of Wayne County's top officials joked on social media about a fake remote that controls women, a gag device with the tagline "make her do what you want," Deadline Detroit reported Tuesday.

Stephen Grady Muhammad, chief of staff for County Executive Warren Evans, shared a picture of the remote control on his personal Facebook page on Dec. 24. He added a comment that read "Fellas! Get yours today. $49.99." Deadline Detroit published a picture of his post with its story.

Evans responded to the post with: "Gotta have Fast Forward and free batteries," the story reads. Muhammad then responded with "I saw the fast forward button. Dang batteries."

The post no longer appears on Muhammad's Facebook page.

Neither Evans nor Muhammad could immediately be reached for comment.

Evans apologized Tuesday in a statement sent to Deadline Detroit on behalf of himself and Muhammad.

"In hindsight, I should not have commented and I can see where people could've taken my comment as inappropriate," he told the outlet. "I apologize to anyone who I may have offended."

