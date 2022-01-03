Man's body found in small enclosure in Taylor

Taylor — A man's body was found Sunday near a labor union's building, city officials said.

A snowplow driver found the body at about 9 a.m. in a small enclosure similar to those found at bus stops behind the UAW Region 1A building on Telegraph near Wick, they said.

Firefighters were called and determined the unidentified man, who was about 48 years of age, was deceased.

Temperatures overnight Saturday into Sunday were in the mid 20s, with wind chills into the teens.