Inkster woman allegedly used knife to cut necks of her kids, 1 and 3

A 36-year-old Inkster woman has been charged with child abuse and intent to murder charges in connection with injuries to her young children, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Police allege Sara Vae Boles, 36, harmed her 1-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter.

The allegations stem from police following a welfare check around 9 a.m. Saturday on Boles and her children at a residence in the 29520 block of Grandview.

When police arrived, the officers allegedly heard a child crying inside the residence. Officers forced their way into the home and located Boles in the bathroom, kneeling over her injured children, according to the prosecutor's office.

The children reportedly had neck lacerations and a knife was found in the bathtub. Boles was arrested at the scene. Both children were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Boles has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse and one count of resisting (arrest) and obstructing (officers).

Boles is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in 22nd District Court.