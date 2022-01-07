Taylor High School to resume classes after threatening note found in bathroom

Taylor — Taylor High School will remain open for in-person learning Friday after police determined a threatening note found in a bathroom Thursday was not credible, school district officials said.

The district told parents at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday that it was working with Taylor police to investigate who left the note.

Later Thursday, officials said police found no credible threat to the school's students or staff and the district decided to hold in-person classes Friday.

They said police continue to investigate.

