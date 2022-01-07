Wayne police investigating Wednesday double homicide
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Wayne — Police are investigating the deaths of two people found shot at a home Wednesday.
Officers were called at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to the home located in the 3300 block of Niagra near Michigan Avenue and Merriman for a report of two gunshot victims, according to authorities.
One of the victims was pronounced deceased at the scene while the other, a female, was taken to a hospital. Police said she later died from her injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Wayne Police Department at (734) 721-1414 or visit its website to leave a tip.
