NB I-75 near Schaefer reopens after investigation into possible freeway shooting

Northbound Interstate 75 near Schaefer in Detroit has reopened following a Michigan State Police investigation into a possible freeway shooting late Sunday night, officials said.

Troopers were contacted by the River Rouge Police Department after officers spoke with a man who told them he was shot at while driving on northbound I-75 between Schaefer and Springwells.

He said the shooting happened between 11 p.m. and midnight Sunday. He told them someone in a dark pickup shot at him from the passenger side while in the left lane.

Troopers closed the stretch of the freeway to search for evidence and attempted to verify the victim's story.

Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.

