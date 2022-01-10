Woman driving 3 mph on I-94 attacks trooper who pulled her over, MSP said

A driver was hospitalized Monday after attacking a Michigan State Police trooper on Interstate 94 in Detroit, police said.

The agency received a call around 2:30 p.m. about a vehicle driving about 3 mph in the westbound lanes near Woodward Avenue. A trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the woman behind the wheel failed to stop, state police said on Twitter.

When the driver appeared to be having a medical episode, the trooper pulled in front of the vehicle, forcing it to stop, according to the post.

"The trooper opened the driver side door and observed a 22 year old female making incoherent statements," MSP said.

The driver tried to close the door and drive off with it still open "then struck the trooper in the face 3 times," investigators said.

The trooper placed her in handcuffs.

An EMS unit transported her to Detroit Receiving Hospital, "where she had to be placed in additional restraints as she was combative," state police said.

The trooper declined medical treatment and worked to have the driver admitted for mental health treatment, according to MSP.