Biden sending second federal medical team to help staff at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Washington — President Joe Biden is sending a second medical team, this time from the military, to Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital to help with staffing amid the surge of COVID-19 cases, a White House official said.

Biden is expected to announce the additional team for Wyandotte on Thursday among military medical staff being deployed to five states in addition to Michigan — New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island and New Mexico — and arriving next week.

The teams are the first of 1,000 military medical personnel mobilized to complement COVID surge efforts. They'll provide additional medical staffing to provide relief at overwhelmed hospital emergency departments to allow healthcare providers to tend to other critical care, the White House official said.

Biden is expected to be briefed Thursday on his administration’s efforts to deploy personnel to communities seeing a surge in hospitalizations due to the omicron variant of COVID-19. He is expected to speak with federal surge teams supporting hospitals in Arizona, New York and Michigan.

Four Department of Defense teams have previously been sent to Michigan supporting medical staff at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw and Mercy Health Muskegon, according to state health officials.

Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte already has a civilian federal staffing team from the National Disaster Medical System that was announced by the state last week after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had requested the help.

The 30-member civilian team was scheduled to begin treating patients Mondayand provide support for two weeks. It included advanced practice physicians, emergency department and intensive care nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, and logistics and supply chain personnel.

The White House said that over 800 military and other federal emergency personnel have deployed to 24 states, tribes and territories since Thanksgiving, including over 350 military doctors, nurses and medics.

The relief for hospital staff comes amid an overwhelming surge in COVID-19 cases in Michigan, with hospitalizations nearing 4,700, the highest in the pandemic so far, according to state data posted Monday. State health officials warned Tuesday that the worsening trend could have severe consequences for the state's health system.

State health officials are asking residents to consider where they seek health care with hospital and emergency departments overwhelmed with demand. They said emergency conditions including stroke symptoms, chest pain, difficulty breathing, serious injuries or uncontrolled bleeding should still be seen by an emergency care provider.

mburke@detroitnews.com