Dearborn to swear in first Arab American, Muslim mayor

Abdullah Hammoud will be formally sworn in as the mayor of Dearborn on Saturday, the first Arab American and first Muslim mayor in the U.S. city with the highest concentration of Arabs.

The mayor and members of the Dearborn City Council and Charter Commission will be inaugurated at 1 p.m., during a historic ceremony at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

Attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours, and to wear masks during the ceremony.

Hammoud has been serving as mayor since Jan. 1. He named the city's first Muslim police chief as mayor-elect.

Hammoud succeeds John “Jack” O’Reilly Jr., the mayor since 2007, whose administration faced criticism over its handling of flooding in the Detroit suburb last summer.

The former House lawmaker becomes just the seventh leader for the city of nearly 110,000 residents.

Hammoud, 31, was raised in a working class family in Dearborn. His parents immigrated from Lebanon, and struggled to make ends meet before founding their own successful family business.

He attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he earned a master's degree in public health and master's in business administration.

Hammoud worked as a health care consultant before being elected state representative of Michigan's 15th District in 2016. He served three terms in the state Legislature, where he helped pass 11 bills and resolutions.

His campaign touted funds he helped secure as a legislator, including $10 million for Dearborn Public Schools, $6.7 million to build Henry Ford College's Entrepreneur and Innovation Institute as well as $1.25 million for a consolidated 911 dispatch center.

Hammoud has drawn praise from voters for a proposal to tackle property taxes, which residents say are higher than surrounding suburbs.

Dearborn's millage for a principal residence in 2020 ranged from 53.7 to 61.1 mills depending on the school district, compared with 48.4 to 57.9 in Dearborn Heights, 51.1 in Taylor and 44.7 to 56.8 in Westland.

Hammoud emphasized a five-part plan he said would lower property taxes, generate new city dollars and enhance operations. The proposal includes boosting new housing and commercial development, and securing $100 million to pay the city's unfunded liabilities to fully fund the city pension and other post-employment benefits obligations.

That could be affected, he said, by a supplemental millage on the ballot asking voters to allow the city to levy 2.75 mills for three years starting July 1 to fund operations such as public safety. It would cost the average homeowner $167 a year.

Hammoud supports a third-party assessment for the city sewer system and hopes to convert land parcels into retention basins to handle excess rainfall as well as evaluate adding backup valves for homes.

Dearborn is considered the birthplace of Ford Motor Co. and has drawn international attention as the hometown of Henry Ford, Greenfield Village and as the most densely-populated Arab American community in the country.

