Driver who fired shots at Wayne County sheriff's deputies arrested

A driver was arrested after firing shots Tuesday at Wayne County Sheriff's deputies in Detroit, officials said.

Authorities were alerted about the motorist speeding and allegedly cutting off a fire truck on the city's east side at around 12:30 p.m., Undersheriff Mike Jaafar said.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop near Harper and Whittier but "the individual started firing shots" in their direction then fled, he said.

Two shots struck their car near the passenger and driver's side, the undersheriff said.

The deputies were not hurt and alerted others about the fleeing motorist in a gold Dodge Durango; undercover officers and Detroit police nearby responded and helped arrest him, Jaafar said.

"We were just fortunate to have officers in the area and were able to apprehend him," he said. "God knows what this individual was going to do to anyone he ran into."

The driver remained in Detroit police custody Tuesday night. Other details were not released.

"Great work to the officers and deputies involved," the Detroit Police Department said on Twitter.