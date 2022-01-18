Speedy delivery: Woman gives birth along I-94 near Southfield Freeway

Allen Park — A woman gave birth Tuesday morning along Interstate 94, Michigan State Police said.

Dispatchers received a call at about 7:05 a.m. about a pregnant woman going into labor along the freeway near the Southfield Freeway, according to authorities.

Moments later, the woman's water broke and the child's father delivered the baby, officials said in a tweet.

State police troopers found the couple and covered the newborn with a blanket. Medics arrived and tended to both the child and mother.

They also transported the mother and her new baby to a hospital. Troopers followed, officials said.

They also said at last word, both the mother and her baby are doing well.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez