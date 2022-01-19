Two injured in incident at Great Lakes Works in Ecorse

Ecorse — Emergency officials are responding to an incident at the U.S. Steel Corp. facility that has injured two employees, the company confirmed Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh-based company said in a statement that the incident was in the main plant boiler at Great Lakes Works and that the injuries were minor.

"At this point, there do not appear to be any life-threatening injuries," Amanda Malkowski, spokeswoman for the company, said in an email. "We are currently assessing the situation and will provide updates as they become available. We thank the local fire crews for their assistance."

