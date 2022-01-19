Wayne County Sheriff's Office looking to fill 100 vacant positions

Detroit — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is launching a new recruitment effort to fill more than 100 vacant positions ranging from jail security to narcotics enforcement.

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said Wednesday that his office is looking to hire as fast as possible to relieve overworked employees putting in extra hours to fill the vacancies.

"We want to really plug these holes and make sure we have the staffing to get this done where no one is overworked, no one is tired and everyone is here to do their job and go home to their families safely," Washington said during a news conference at the sheriff's offices alongside Undersheriff Mike Jaafar, Chief of Jails Robert Dunlap and recruiter Mark Diaz.

In an effort to bring in more recruits, Washington said the department has shortened application requirements making it easier to apply, including the use of QR codes.

Positions are open in jail security and operations, court services, the Marine Unit, the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Special Response Team, the K-9 Unit and others.

Diaz said applicant numbers before the QR code implementation in October were steady but low.

In 2020, he noted, the department had 256 applications.

"...Obviously with attrition levels and recruitments needs for the sheriff's office, it was incredibly important that those numbers were increased," Diaz said.

In collaboration with the department's IT team, Diaz said officials were able to create a QR code that could be used by applicants to take them directly to the application through their mobile device.

"For the year of 2021 we received 422 applications," said Diaz, noting applications had increased 67% from October to January 2021 over the same period in 2020.

To apply, applicants must be at least 18, have a high school diploma or GED, no felony convictions and a respectable driving record, Diaz said.

Washington said new recruits are looking at a starting rate of $41,000 a year including benefits, vacation and sick time and they will have the opportunity to work overtime.

The sheriff's office has long been grappling with what Washington has described as "critical staffing shortages."

When he took over in January 2021, the department had about 200 unfilled corrections positions.

The sheriff began a recruiting push last year that included a campaign via social and traditional media as well as traditional, face-to-face recruiting events. The department, he has said, was targeting young people, especially recent high school graduates, or people deciding their next move before going back to school.

In addition to ongoing recruitment, Washington said his office is in the process of planning retention efforts for those getting close to retirement.

"We are very confident that our rendition is going to be exactly where we want it to be... and keep those who are eligible to leave, within our agency, excited about staying in the agency because we have opportunities for them," he said.

Washington is up for reelection in November 2022 to fill the remainder of the term the late Benny Napoleon won in 2020 that expires in December 2024.

For more information on recruitment visit the Wayne County Sheriff's Recruitment Office website.