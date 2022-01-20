Detroit man charged in murder and mutilation of missing woman

A 44-year-old Detroit man was charged Thursday in connection with the murder and mutilation of a 32-year-old woman who was reported missing last month, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Rondell Lamar Watters, 44, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Latima Warren of Detroit, who was reported missing on Dec. 28 by her children's grandmother.

The case was investigated by the Detroit Police Department with the assistance of the Michigan State Police.

On Monday, both Detroit and Michigan State Police went to Watters home in the 8900 block of Vaughn on Detroit's west side. While at the home, a cadaver dog found human remains concealed in a bag in the basement of the house.

On Tuesday, another bag containing human remains was discovered in the upstairs area of the home.

The evidence was sent to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office, which identified the remains as Warren's. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Watters was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court on charges of murder, mutilation of a body and tampering with evidence.

Watters' probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 3 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 10 in 36th District Court before Judge Kenneth King.

