Sheriff urges higher bond for man accused of shooting at Wayne County deputies

A driver who allegedly fired shots at Wayne County Sheriff's deputies in Detroit this week has been charged, and authorities are seeking a higher bond in light of the crime.

An emergency bond hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, county officials said in a statement.

The 18-year-old suspect, Alex Hailey, had been charged with two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, two counts of felonious assault, third-degree fleeing and eluding as well as four counts of felony firearm, the Detroit Police Department announced Thursday.

A magistrate ordered him to wear a tether and granted a personal bond of $100,000, which "does not require the suspect to pay any money to be released," according to a release from Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

Washington's office called county prosecutors immediately after learning about the bond to seek the emergency hearing.

"You shoot at Deputies and you get to go right back onto the street and endanger the public? This is not acceptable," he said.

Hailey was arrested soon after the incident Tuesday.

Authorities said they were alerted about a driver in an SUV speeding and allegedly cutting off a fire truck on the city's east side. Deputies attempted a traffic stop near Harper and Whittier but he opened fire in their direction then fled, Undersheriff Mike Jaafar told The Detroit News.

Two shots struck their car, but the deputies were not hurt, the sheriff's office said.

Undercover officers and Detroit police responded and helped arrest Hailey after a brief chase.

“This young man could have murdered someone, and it appears he didn’t have a problem with that," Evans said Friday. "But if he didn’t have a problem with it, you would think that whoever was responsible for administering justice in this case would have had a huge problem with it."