Police seek tips on man who robbed Dearborn Hts. store, stole gun & SUV

Dearborn Heights — Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who robbed a liquor store Monday and stole a gun and a vehicle.

Officials said the man entered at about 9:30 a.m. Monday the business located at 4648 Southfield Road near West Outer Drive. He approached the store's employee on duty and produced a handgun.

Police said the suspect took items, including car keys and a firearm, from the business and the business owner.

The suspect then fled in the business owner's gray 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, they said.

Investigators released an image of the suspect captured by the store's security cameras. He is described as Black with a heavy-set build, about 6 foot 6 inches tall, wearing a black winter hat, a black face mask, a white jacket with yellow letters, green camo pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery should call Dearborn Heights Police at (313) 277-7716.

