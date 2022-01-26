$5,000 reward announced for suspect in Wayne double slaying

Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Wednesday announced a $5,000 reward for tips to find a suspect in a double homicide in Wayne this month.

Police have linked Christopher Lewis Greer, 32, to the shooting, which was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 3300 block of Niagara.

Two siblings were found: Dominique Parchmon, 30, and Shyanna Hall, 18.

Parchmon was pronounced dead at the scene while her sister was taken to a hospital. and later died from her injuries, police said.

Greer allegedly "fled the scene in Dominique’s 2006 Dodge Charger that was later abandoned but recovered," Crime Stoppers officials said. "Dominique and Christopher had been in a relationship for several years. Christopher may have changed his appearance but the scar on his right cheek stands out."

Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or through its website.