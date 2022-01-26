Border protection officers seize counterfeit vaccine cards headed for Livonia

Customs and Border Protection officers in Chicago recently seized a shipment of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards bound for Livonia, officials said.

In a tweet, agency officials said the shipment was in two packages sent from Moldova and addressed to two different residences in Livonia. One of the packages had 100 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards. The other had 30 counterfeit cards, they said.

