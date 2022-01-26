Canton police release sketch of man who tried to abduct boy at bus stop

Canton — Police continue to search for a man who tried last week to abduct a 12-year-old boy at his school bus stop, officials said.

Investigators Wednesday released a composite sketch of the man and are asking the public for help to identify him, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the incident happened at about 7:20 a.m. on Jan. 19.

Officials said the boy was at his bus stop in the College Park Estates manufactured home community near Michigan Avenue and Denton when the man tried to grab him.

Police said the boy was able to fight the man off and fled.

He described the man as White, about 30 years old, 6 feet tall with a thin build, clean-shaven with short, spiked blonde hair. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt and gray pants. He was last seen driving a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call the Canton Police Department at (734) 394-5400.

