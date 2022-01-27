Detroit man gets 50-75 years in death of Wayne County deputy

A 28-year-old Detroit man was sentenced Thursday to 50-75 years in prison for the murder of a Wayne County deputy, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Deandre Williams pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to second-degree murder in the Sept. 2 death of Cpl. Bryant Searcy, 50, inside the Wayne County jail around 10 p.m.

Authorities said Williams, an inmate at the jail charged with carjacking, struggled with and killed Searcy as he was inspecting cells at the jail.

When other deputies found Searcy unresponsive, he was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Williams had been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, murder of a police officer, and felony murder. He also was charged with unarmed robbery, involving jail keys, and escaping the jail through violence. Those counts were dismissed against him Thursday at his sentencing hearing.

But he pleaded guilty to carjacking and felony firearm involving another 2021 criminal case. He received a sentence of 15-30 years and two years for the firearm charge. The sentences on both cases will be served concurrently.

“The horrific murder of Corporal Bryant Searcy is a reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officials face every day. This case is a stark example of this reality, “said Worthy. “Our hearts go out to his his family.”