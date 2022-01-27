Man charged in robbery, fatal shooting of Detroit store clerk

A 23-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a store clerk at Andy's Market near 8 Mile and Greenfield on the city's northwest side.

Dvante Antioni Howard, 23, is accused in the shooting of Behnam Rasho, 64, also of Detroit. The shooting occurred at 9:16 p.m. Jan. 17 at the liquor store in the 20400 block of James Couzens Freeway.

Howard is accused of entering the store and firing a handgun, fatally wounding Rasho, before robbing the business and fleeing the scene.

When police arrived at the scene they found Rasho inside the store with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howard has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of armed robbery, one count of assault with intent to murder and four counts of felony firearm.

He is also charged in connection with a separate robbery around 6:40 a.m. Dec. 31 at a gas station in the 20200 block of James Couzens Freeway. In that incident, Howard allegedly produced a handgun and robbed and assaulted a gas station clerk, before fleeing.

He has been charged in that incident with one count of armed robbery causing serious injury, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and two counts of felony firearm.

Howard is expected to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court.