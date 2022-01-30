Memorial for John O'Leary draws on DJ's wide reach, spins into Oxford fundraiser

Throughout his long career, John O’Leary was both a familiar voice on Motor City rock radio and a kindly presence whether greeting fellow music fans or hobnobbing with storied figures.

In November, friends and colleagues were stunned when he was found dead at 68 in what police described as a slaying.

Days later, the region was rocked by another loss: a deadly shooting at Oxford High School, where O’Leary served as the broadcast voice for its hockey team.

The tragedies soon spurred supporters to act. Their efforts culminated in a memorial Sunday that doubles both as a commemoration for an airwave legend and a fundraiser to benefit the victims in a shattered community.

Hundreds were expected to fill the Token Lounge in Westland for the event. Advance tickets were $10.

Coordinators describe it as a labor of love.

“It gives us a way to help give back,” said co-producer Roger Burghdoff, an entrepreneur and former DJ. “I think everyone’s looking forward to make something positive of this event, as much as you can make this positive.”

The memorial draws on O’Leary’s wide reach and connections as well as his history.

He was a former personality on stations such as WWWW-FM, WABX-FM, WLLZ-FM, WIQB-FM and CIMX-FM.

His last gig was at classic-rock outlet WCSX-FM (94.7), where he worked from 2002-13.

O’Leary graduated from Redford High School and the Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts. At the time of his death, he was planning to launch a podcast focusing on the history of Detroit rock radio, said Doug Podell, a fellow broadcaster who worked with him at four stations.

“His love and passion for radio — it’s a passion that is waning today, but he was a staunch supporter,” he said. “He was so energized and ready to jump back into it.”

Another love was hockey, a sport O’Leary was known to watch avidly. The DJ parlayed that into a lengthy stint presenting games for Oxford’s team.

“It gave him a different avenue for using his production skills,” Burghdoff said. “He loved that and being anything to do with John the DJ.”

O’Leary was found slain Nov. 21 in his Highland Park home. Sean William Lamoureux, 38-year-old who lived at the address, has been charged with murder in the case, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office reported.

Following O’Leary’s death and the shooting at Oxford High that left four students and injured six others as well as a teacher, friends felt it was natural to find a way to aid their recovery.

Burghdoff and Podell set out to map a gathering befitting their radio titan friend who seemed at home on the stage and counted legendary acts as comrades.

The program is slated to feature live and taped tributes, a “jam session” with surprise appearances, and performances by acts including Mob Opera, The Look and Vinnie Dombrowski from Sponge, organizers said.

There is also an auction featuring signed items from legends Alice Cooper and Ted Nugent as well as mementoes bearing logos of O'Leary's former stations, Podell said.

“He would’ve been really proud to see this event coming together,” he said. “We wanted to make sure that people could come and not only hear from his friends in the radio business but also communicate stories about John and just connect one last time and show their appreciation for a guy who helped break bands like Bob Seger and the J. Geils Band and was ready to do anything for anybody.”

Proceeds from the event are earmarked for efforts to support Oxford, organizers said.

Additional donations may be made in O’Leary name at www.oxfordbank.com/donations.

It joins other fundraisers and benefits for the victims and those affected in the area.

“Oxford Community Schools has received an outpouring of support from our neighbors, people across the state and around the world since tragedy struck our community on Nov. 30, 2021,” said Dani Stublensky, public relations coordinator at Oxford Community Schools. “We are so grateful to those who continue to reach out and dedicate their time and talents to helping our community heal and that includes donations from this Sunday’s memorial for DJ John O'Leary.”