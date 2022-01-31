Former Dearborn police chief says feds didn't tell him of terror suspect's release

Dearborn — The city's former police chief said federal authorities potentially compromised public safety by keeping him "in the dark" after they reportedly released a 50-year-old suspected terrorist into his community without telling him.

But relatives of Issam Bazzi say they're surprised by the suspected terrorist designation, describing him as a mild-mannered former clothing store owner who no longer felt safe amid the political and economic turmoil in Venezuela after someone robbed his shop and gunned down his cousin.