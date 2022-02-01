Trenton police investigate cause of unresponsive woman's head injury

Trenton — A 42-year-old woman who was found unresponsive last weekend continues to improve, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called Saturday morning to the 2600 block of Edsel near Charlton for a report of an unresponsive woman, according to authorities. Police and medics found the woman who had no visible signs of injury but exhibited symptoms similar to those of a stroke, Trenton Police Chief Michael Oakley said in a statement.

Medics took the woman to a hospital. Doctors treating the woman told investigators she sustained an internal head injury, police said. The woman "continues to show signs of improvement," they also said.

Detectives have interviewed the woman's family, owners of the home where the woman was found as well as hospital staff.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and they are not releasing any further information at this time.

