Detroit lawyer accuses west Michigan judge of racism after Zoom hearing denied

A veteran Detroit attorney who is battling cancer is accusing a west Michigan judge of racism after she was denied permission to attend a court hearing virtually despite court officials extending the courtesy to a White lawyer.

Court officials deny her claims.

Defense attorney Lillian Diallo, who is African American, said she asked Ottawa County Circuit Judge Karen Miedema's office to allow her to attend a Jan. 10 sentencing hearing via Zoom because she is in treatment for a "very aggressive" form of breast cancer.