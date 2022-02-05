State police: Two people dead in head-on crash on I-275 in Romulus

Two people died in a head on crash late Friday night on Interstate 275 south in Romulus, Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

Close to midnight, troopers were looking for a car reportedly driving north in the southbound lane when they received calls of a head-on crash.

"When troopers and local police arrived it was determined that two of the occupants involved in the crash were pronounced dead on the scene," MSP Metro Detroit wrote on Twitter.

"Troopers and crash investigators are starting their investigation. Next of kin have been notified. More details will be released as the investigation progresses."