Why federal appeals panel rejected tribe's request to put Romulus land in trust

A federal appellate panel blocked an effort by the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians to use Romulus property for the purposes of a gaming facility.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled 2-1 Friday for the U.S. Department of Interior, which found in 2017 that the Romulus property could not be considered an enhancement of the tribe's existing lands in the Upper Peninsula and thus couldn't be held in trust by the Department of Interior.