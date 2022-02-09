Man, woman killed in head-on crash on I-275 in Romulus

Romulus — State police Wednesday released more details on a fatal crash last week involving a wrong-way driver that killed two motorists on Interstate 275 near Eureka Road.

Officials said that crash happened at about 11:55 p.m. Friday and continue to investigate.

They said Wednesday that a Redford man, 36, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet sedan and traveling north in the freeway's southbound lanes. It collided head-on with a 2019 Ford driven by a Southgate woman, 44, and traveling north on I-275's left lane.

Both drivers were killed in the impact, police said. Investigators also said there were no passengers in the two vehicles.

Police are waiting for the results of autopsies and vehicle inspections.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez