Westland psychiatric hospital worker stabbed by patient

Westland — A Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital employee is recovering after being stabbed by a patient Tuesday, Michigan State Police said.

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. at the hospital, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the patient retrieved a piece of metal from the drop ceiling in his room and hid it in his waistband. He then approached the employee in the hallway.

State police said the man used the piece of metal to stab the employee in the neck and shoulder area. Other patients who were nearby then restrained him.

The wounded hospital employee was taken to a hospital emergency room with non-life-threatening wounds.

Authorities said the investigation continues.

