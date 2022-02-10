Wayne State professor, zinc pioneer Ananda Prasad dies at age 94

Wayne State University Professor Ananda Prasad knew the power of zinc.

His pioneering work with the mineral began more than 60 years ago when he was a young physician, and in the 1960s he became the first to suggest that humans need zinc to grow, university officials say.

He eventually began clinical trials that showed humans gained height, weight, bone development and sexual maturation with zinc supplements, leading many to consider him one of the foremost authorities on zinc.