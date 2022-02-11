State police: Shooting on I-94 at Telegraph leaves 1 in critical condition

Taylor — One person is in critical condition after a shooting early Friday morning on Interstate 94 near Telegraph, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 2 a.m. to a location on the freeway for a report of a felonious assault.

They found the victim, who was taken to a hospital to undergo surgery.

Officials shut down the freeway at Telegraph to conduct an investigation.

According to authorities, the shooter was in a pickup truck that was occupied by several people. The truck continued traveling west on I-94 after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez