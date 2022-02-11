Suspect arrested in death of elderly Dearborn man

Dearborn police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a 78-year-old man Friday.

Emergency personnel were called to a home in the 7500 block of Indiana around 9 a.m. for a medical assistance request and found the victim dead.

Police said the suspect, identified only as a 31-year-old, was taken into custody. Other details were not immediately released.

"Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to identify the individual in question, gather evidence, and canvas the area for potential witnesses," the police department said in a statement. "Based upon the available information at this time, this incident does not appear to be a random act."

While the death remains under investigation, police said they do not believe there are any threats connected to the incident that may pose a danger to residents in the area.

Police Chief Issa Shahin offered his condolences to the victim's family.

"We are investigating to provide the answers this individual's family and loved ones need and deserve," he said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241.