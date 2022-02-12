Hundreds gather at Dearborn event in campaign to 'befriend' Afghan refugees

Dearborn — Some of Michigan's nonprofit agencies and community organizers, in a first of its kind attempt as a grassroots- effort, are lining up volunteers to match them with hundreds of Afghan refugees to help with resettling in Michigan.

More than 250 people gathered Saturday evening at the Henry Hotel in Dearborn to join the campaign "Befriend a Family," which seeks to provide refugees with the "intangibles of resettlement," said organizer Palo Barakzai.