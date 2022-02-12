Suspect fatally shot by police following arson at Dearborn mosque

Dearborn — Dearborn police fatally shot a suspect overnight Friday after he allegedly started a fire at a mosque and fired at officers in an incident that initially started in Detroit, the chief told The Detroit News.

At 1:18 a.m. Saturday, Dearborn officers on patrol observed a fire at the Al-Huda Islamic Association, located at 8835 Warren Ave. on the city's northeast side.

When officers responded to the fire, they encountered an armed man at the scene who appeared to have shot at the officers, the department said. The officers pursued the armed suspect southbound along Lonyo Avenue.

From there, the suspect allegedly fired at the officers as they instructed him to drop the firearm. The officers returned fire, fatally striking the suspect. No officers were injured.

Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin told The News the incident stemmed from a shooting in Detroit.

Shahin said the incident was not caused by a firebomb, but that a fire was started from inside of the mosque.

A joint task force including the Detroit Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the incident, which reached outside Dearborn city limits.

“This was a tragic incident for our faith community and the Dearborn community overall that unfortunately led to a loss of life," said Shahin, newly-appointed police chief of the city. "I commend our officers for responding with the utmost professionalism and courage to protect the community from imminent danger."

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

