Highland Park man faces murder charge after girlfriend found dead

A Highland Park Man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend after an argument escalated and then dragging her body out of an apartment and into a hallway before fleeing, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Michael Cortez Norris, 26, is accused of killing Naomi Skinner, 25, also a Highland Park resident, Wayne County prosecutors said.

Police responded to a 911 call around 1:33 a.m. Saturday in an apartment building in the 14200 block of 2nd Avenue in Highland Park.

Police found Skinner in a fourth-floor hallway of the building dead from a gunshot wound to the neck.

An altercation began in the apartment, prosecutors said, and escalated into Skinner being shot with a handgun. Norris is accused of moving her into the hallway of the apartment building before he fled the scene.

Norris has been charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony firearm. He was arraigned Monday in 30th District Court and given a $500,000 cash bond. He will have to wear a GPS tether if he posts bond.

Norris' probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 22 in 30th District Court before Judge Brigette Officer Holley.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com