WAYNE COUNTY

Rep. Jones to plead guilty to drunken driving, resisting police charges, lawyer says

Beth LeBlanc
The Detroit News

State Rep. Jewell Jones is expected to enter a plea agreement Wednesday to resolve drunken driving and weapons charges, roughly a week before the 26-year-old Inkster Democrat was scheduled to face trial. 

Jones’ lawyer, Byron Nolen, said Tuesday that Jones had requested that the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office reinstate a plea offer first extended to Jones in November. The prosecutor’s office agreed, he said. 

