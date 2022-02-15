Rep. Jones to plead guilty to drunken driving, resisting police charges, lawyer says
Beth LeBlanc
The Detroit News
State Rep. Jewell Jones is expected to enter a plea agreement Wednesday to resolve drunken driving and weapons charges, roughly a week before the 26-year-old Inkster Democrat was scheduled to face trial.
Jones’ lawyer, Byron Nolen, said Tuesday that Jones had requested that the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office reinstate a plea offer first extended to Jones in November. The prosecutor’s office agreed, he said.