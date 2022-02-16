Wayne resident charged in death of Dearborn man

The Detroit News

A man was charged in the death last week of a 78-year-old Dearborn resident, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Michael Steven Hicks, 31, was arraigned onfirst-degree murder and felony murder charges. TheWayne resident remained jailed.

Police responded to a 911 call at a home in the 7510 block of Indiana on Friday and found Hicks "disheveled, underdressed and without shoes in very cold weather," the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

"After speaking with Defendant Hicks, the police investigated a home in the 7520 block of Indiana to do a well-being check on any occupants of the house. The police went inside, and the home appeared to be ransacked. On the floor of the living room the owner of the house, later identified as Mr. Sweeney, was found covered with a blanket."

Sweeney's car was missing but later found, according to the release.

"It is alleged that the defendant stabbed Mr. Sweeney multiple times with a large kitchen knife and stole Mr. Sweeney’s car," prosecutors said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. Feb. 28. A preliminary examination is at 10 a.m. March 4 in 19th District Court in Dearborn.