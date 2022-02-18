How much snow? Quick storm dumps several inches; wind and cold for weekend

The latest storm through southeast Michigan melted most of the snow that had been on the ground — then covered it with a fresh coating of ice and snow.

"We're still getting a lot of observations coming in, but it looks like most of the region got between four and six inches of snow," said Megan Varcie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Varcie said a low-pressure system drawing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and colder air from Canada were behind the storm and transformed rain and warm temperatures into a wintry mix and then finally snow.

Snow totals

Detroit: 6 inches

Ann Arbor: 5+ inches

Flint: 4 inches

Rochester: 5 inches

Troy: 3.8 inches

Wixom: 4.4 inches

Windy, cold next

While the area shovels its way free from Thursday's storm, the weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook Friday for parts of the region. It said the region can expect strong winds late Friday night and into early Saturday morning. Speeds of the southwesterly winds could reach 20-25 mph and gusts of 40-45 mph are likely. Meteorologists also don't rule out isolated gusts of up to 50 mph.

"The winds will really pickup late tonight and early tomorrow morning," Varcie said. "It's definitely going to be gusty out there."

She said the same system that brought Thursday's storm will also be behind the high winds.

Meanwhile, the forecast calls for a little more snow and cold temperatures.

On Friday, the area can expect scattered snow showers with an accumulation of less than an inch, according to the weather service. Varcie said the area will see a half-inch to an inch overnight.

In addition, temperatures are expected to be below normal with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 14 degrees. Detroit's average high temperature in February is 35.2 degrees and its average low in the month is 20.8 degrees.

Extended forecast

Friday: Increasing clouds; high 24, low 14.

Saturday: Partly sunny; high 22, low 10.

Sunday: Sunny; high 39, low 33.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; high 41, low 33.

Tuesday: Showers; high 44, low 26.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; high 33, low 16.

Thursday: Partly sunny; high 26.

Source: National Weather Service