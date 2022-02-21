Man, 27, in serious condition after crashing vehicle into Livonia home

Livonia — A 27-year-old Livonia man is in serious condition after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a home early Monday morning, police said.

Lt. Charles Lister said members of the department's traffic bureau continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Livonia police officers and firefighters were called at about 3:30 a.m. to a home at the intersection of Arizona and Iowa streets near Merriman and Joy.

They found the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle with multiple injuries, Lister said.

He also said the home's owners were in the house at the time of the crash but were not injured. Lister added the home sustained significant damage.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez