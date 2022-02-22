Man, woman wounded in Redford Twp. shooting

A man and a woman are in stable condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Redford Township, police said.

Officers were called at about 1:50 a.m. to a home in the 25700 block of Dover near Beech Daly and Joy for a report of a shooting, according to authorities.

They found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in the home's backyard. The man had been shot in the right arm and the left hand and the woman had been shot in the left arm, police said. Medics took the two to a hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting appears to have been a domestic violence incident.

Police said they have a male suspect in custody in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Redford Township Police Capt. Al DiPrima at (313) 387-2571 or email him at adiprima@redfordpd.org.

