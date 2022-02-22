Water authority plans Metro Detroit rate hikes of 3% or more over each of next five years

Detroit — The Great Lakes Water Authority is set to increase wholesale water rates 3.7% and sewer rates 2.4% starting in July, a fiscal year 2023 plan that will be debated at a Wednesday public hearing and faces opposition from some critics.

GLWA, water provider to 88 communities in mostly Metro Detroit covering about 4 million Michigan residents, said its revenue requirements will jump another 3.3% on the water side and 2.3% on the sewer side for fiscal year 2024. The wholesale rate is what the authority's subscriber communities are charged.