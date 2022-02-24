State suspends license of Lincoln Park auto parts seller, car dealership

State officials have suspended the license of a Lincoln Park auto dealership for failing to produce records they required during an inspection, they said Thursday.

Michigan's Department of State has suspended the license of Dix Auto Parts at 3298 Dix Hwy near Interstate 75 on Feb. 16, the agency said. The business is owned by Ahmad Chammout and Howard Schwartz, according to the department.

The move stems from the dealership and auto parts recycler's failure, officials said, on Oct. 19 to provide records, including records of vehicle sales made after June 2020 to state inspectors.

They also said the license will remain suspended until the dealership's owners provide the department of state all of the documents it requires.

Any consumer with a complaint against Dix Auto Parts should call the department's Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at (517) 335-1410.

